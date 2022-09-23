'Exhilaratingly safe' - England fans blast Gareth Southgate and his players after lacklustre Italy defeat

England’s scoreless run surpassed 400 minutes as they were beaten 1-0 by Italy, leaving many to question Gareth Southgate’s future.

  • Three Lions beaten 1-0 at San Siro
  • Relegated from Nations League League A
  • Just one game left before World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? It was more disappointment for England in Italy as Giacomo Raspadori's winner meant it is now five games since they lost won. The game in Milan was their penultimate match before the 2022 World Cup and exposed the shortcomings in the side with pressure building on the man in charge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With essentially a full-strength squad, this was one of Southgate's last chances to run the rule over some of his players ahead of the World Cup at the end of the year. The Three Lions now turn their attention to Germany on Monday before the squad head back to their clubs.

