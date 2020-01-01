England Euro 2020 squad: Who will make Southgate’s 23-man Three Lions panel for 2021 tournament?

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup but who are the contenders to make the team for the Euros next summer?

have booked their place at after taking seven wins from eight games in Group A, scoring 37 goals in the process.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate now begins the business of identifying his final squad for the tournament, which is due to kick off in June 2021.

The 3-4-3 formation has been favoured by Southgate in recent months and that will probably inform any decisions regarding personnel, but there is a lot of competition for places.

He can choose 23 players to form his squad for Euro 2020, with the semi-finals and final taking place in the UK at Wembley, giving players just a few more months to impress before the names have to be submitted.

Who is guaranteed to make England's Euro 2020 squad?

goalkeeper Jordan Pickford looks set to start for the Three Lions after establishing himself as England’s number one after a series of impressive displays at the 2018 World Cup.

Pickford's deputies will most likely be 's Nick Pope and shot-stopper Dean Henderson - with Pope perhaps the closest to the custodian in the pecking order.

In defence, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire , is a certainty as long as he remains fit, but the identity of his centre-back partners remains changeable.

's Kyle Walker should make the final panel and brings vast experience, while 's Trent Alexander-Arnold will be one of the first names on the teamsheet after a stellar two years establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in the world.

In midfield, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is primed to be England’s key central midfielder while Declan Rice has established himself as one of England’s best holding midfielders.

Captain Harry Kane should lead the line for the Three Lions and Man City’s Raheem Sterling should also be included, along with ’s Jadon Sancho and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford .

Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks to have established himself as Kane's first deputy up front after a consistent spell for Everton, while Eric Dier is now a solid centre-back option for Southgate, with versatility.

midfielder Mason Mount has emerged as a dependable player for Southgate and has formed a good understanding with his childhood friend Rice.

Who are the contenders to make England's Euro 2020 squad?

There is a lot of competition all over the pitch and in defence, Michael Keane faces a battle with Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady for a seat on the plane - all three are very much contenders for the squad.

Liverpool's Joe Gomez would have been a guaranteed member of the squad, but a knee injury in November 2020 means he faces a race to regain fitness and major doubts have been cast over him as a result.

Players such as Kieran Trippier and Ben Chilwell have been consistently impressive over a number of seasons, but the likes of Bukayo Saka and Reece James are snapping at their heels after solid club seasons.

Manchester City defender John Stones has endured injury and form woes so has fallen down the pecking order, but his experience means he remains in with a chance if he gets game time.

midfielder James Maddison would have had high hopes of cementing a place in the team in 2019, but injuries dealt him a set-back. Nevertheless, Maddison remains a contender.

One player who has certainly thrust himself into the equation is captain Jack Grealish and the playmaker has shown he is on the same wavelength as team-mates Mount and Sancho.

Phil Foden and Harry Winks are now firm contenders as well, and will be in the mix for the tournament should they continue to impress at club level for Man City and Spurs respectively.

Up front, Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has been in and around the panel for a number of years now and offers an alternative presence in attack, while Danny Ings has been sensational for .

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is around the fringes of the panel, but the man's versatility is an asset and something that will be to his credit in the consideration of a tournament team.

Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood can consider himself a contender, but his form will have to be at its peak if he is to force his way back into the reckoning.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has improved immensely over the past few seasons and boasts set-piece ability that could be an asset in a tournament, while Kalvin Phillips has impressed in the engine room under Marcelo Bielsa.

Who is a long shot to make England's Euro 2020 squad?

Such is the competitiveness of the squad that a number of previous stalwarts find themselves categorised as long shots to be included in Southgate's 23-man squad.

Among those is 's Dele Alli and the playmaker will require a serious upturn in his club form if he is to get back into the conversation.

Ross Barkley will need a big season on loan at Aston Villa to get back into Southgate's thinking and Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be hoping to show that he can still contribute as well.

Similarly, Danny Rose has long been a fixture in England squads, but his club situation at Tottenham means he is likely to struggle for the gametime needed to claw his way back into the reckoning.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has not featured for England since 2018 and is well down the pecking order, so barring a spectacular season for the Red Devils his chances are slim.

Similarly, Shaw's club-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka appears far from Southgate's thoughts and there have even been suggestions that he might throw his lot in with DR Congo.

There are a number of rising stars for whom Euro 2020 may come too early, such as Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Leicester City's Harvey Barnes .

captain Lewis Dunk along with his club-mates Tariq Lamptey and Ben White are only likely to be called upon in an emergency, with the same applying to goalkeepers such as Aaron Ramsdale and Tom Heaton .

Predicted England squad for Euro 2020