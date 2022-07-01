Aston Villa youngsters Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey came through late on to give the nation its 11th win in the tournament

England's Under-19s put in a stunning extra-time display to take the European Championship title with a 3-1 win over Israel on Friday.

The two sides finished the final deadlocked at 90 minutes as the Young Lions sought to reclaim the crown they last lifted in 2017.

And a brace of goals sealed victory for the nation, who had won each of their four Euros clashes on the way to the decider.

How England lifted the trophy

England and Israel had already met in the competition, with their group stage match finishing in a narrow 1-0 win for the Young Lions.

Ian Foster's charges prevailed in all three of their first round outings, which set up a semi-final with Italy that finished 2-1 in their favour; while Israel, having finished second in Group B, clinched a surprise victory over France to reach the final.

They also drew first blood on Friday, scoring the opener via Oscar Gluh after 40 minutes.

England did not relent and equalised after the break thanks to Manchester City defender Craig Doyle's goal to send the game into extra-time, where Carney Chukwuemeka and Aaron Ramsey, both of Aston Villa, made the difference.

It is the nation's 11th overall Euro U-19 title, a record that puts them alongside Spain as the most successful in the history of the youth tournament.

