England announce call-up replacements for injured Ramsdale, Alexander-Arnold, James and Abraham

England have added four faces, including two first-time call-ups, to their squad for the March international break after Aaron Ramsdale, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Tammy Abraham were all ruled out through injury.

Gareth Southgate's side are set to face Switzerland and Ivory Coast later this month as the Three Lions begin to step up preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the end of the year.

However, Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale, Roma forward Abraham and the right-back pair of Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea's James have all be forced to pull out of this month's fixtures with various injuries, necessitating a reshuffle of personel for England.

Who has come into the squad?

Southgate has handed recalls to West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - a rare example of a second-tier inclusion from the Championship in the national set-up - and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins to replace Ramsdale and Abraham respectively.

The former was included in the manager's last squad in November, while the latter previously featured during the October international break as a No.9 understudy to Harry Kane.

For his back-line replacements, Southgate has opted to hand two uncapped players their first call-ups, in the shape of Crystal Palace right-back Tyrick Mitchell and Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, with the duo in line to potentially make their senior debuts this month.

Who has missed out?

Southgate's decision to plump mostly for like-for-like replacements mean there is no room for displaced Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, both of who were omitted from the original party last week.

There was also no place for Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori or Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the latter having typically been selected as Kane's reserve pick over the past few years.

Lastly, Leeds duo Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford both miss out, though given the pair's fitness remains in question, their exclusion is less of a surprise.

England's squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) Ben White (Arsenal)

Article continues below

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Further reading