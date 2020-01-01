En-Nesyri unveiled by Sevilla: My aim is to score goals

The Morocco international has pledged to give his all for the La Liga outfit after his presentation on Monday

Youssef En-Nesyri has disclosed joining is a positive step after he was unveiled as the Spanish giant’s latest signing on Monday.

The international joined Los Nervionenses for a fee of €20 million on a five and a half year deal following the departure of Munas Dabbur and Chicharito.

Speaking to club media, the 22-year-old vowed to work hard towards justifying his move to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

“Sevilla is a club that is doing well in ,” said En-Nesyri.

“My aim is to score goals and work hard, that's the most important thing. I think I'm improving every year and I want to continue like that, to wherever I get to.

“Everything comes with work, if you work hard you get to where you want to be. Coming to Sevilla FC is a step forward.

“I want to give it my all at the club and meet everyone, working hard with them and scoring goals.

"I don't know anything about the strikers that are here. I only know I'm here to work hard. Regardless of if I play, I'll keep working hard.”

Having replaced Munir El Haddadi as a 66th-minute substitute in Sevilla’s 2-1 defeat to on Saturday, the ex- forward would be hoping for a starter’s shirt when his team take on in Tuesday’s clash.