Emmanuel Adeyemo: FC Vizela have 'no margin for error' in Primeira Liga race

Nevertheless, the Nigerian midfielder says he is confident the Segunda Liga outfit will make it to the Portuguese elite division to cap a fine season

Emmanuel Adeyemo says FC Vizela have no ‘margin for error’ as they continue their chase for a ticket to the Portuguese elite division.

Cassiano’s brace and Raphael Guzzo’s effort helped Alvaro Pacheco’s men record a 3-0 away triumph over Varzim at the Estadio do Varzim Sport Club on Saturday evening.

That result took them to second position – which is the last automatic spot for promotion. They are three points ahead of Academica who occupy the third position.

Barring any poor run of form with four matches left, they would be returning to the Primeira Liga for the first time since 1985.

The 18-year-old midfielder who joined the Portuguese team from Nigeria’s Tripple 44 Academy is aware of what is at stake and claims his team cannot afford to let their promotion chance slip away.

“We are happy with our away victory yesterday. It was not as easy as the scoreline looked and I must say kudos to my teammates for a job well done,” Adeyemo told Goal.

“At this moment, we know that we don’t have any margin for error in our bid to return to the elite league after several decades.

“Without sounding boastful, I will say that I am very confident of our chances but must do the talking on the field of play.

“It has been a tough season, but the players have put up a good fight all through, while the coaches have done a lot of work to ensure we are where we are on the table.

“Having these in mind, anything short of promotion would be counted as a disaster.”

Unbeaten in their last 21 league outings, Vizela welcome promotion candidates Feirense to the Estadio do Futebol Clube de Vizela on May 2.

Article continues below

“Playing Feirense will surely be tough. They are coming to get a good result to boost their promotion aspiration,” he continued.

“We will prepare well for them and ensure that our impressive streak is not tampered with.

“A draw looks fine but our ambition is to see them return home empty-handed. We won’t underrate them and we won’t get carried away.”