Emery admits to discussing Madrid with Neymar but offered no transfer advice

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss, who is now in charge of Arsenal, claims the Brazilian is more than capable of making his own future decisions

Unai Emery has admitted to having discussed Real Madrid rumours with Neymar during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, but he offered no advice to the Brazilian.

The current Arsenal boss was in charge at Parc des Princes when a record-breaking €222 million (£199m/$253m) transfer was completed in the summer of 2017.

He welcomed the global superstar onto the books at PSG, but saw further transfer talk sparked from the moment an iconic figure arrived in France.

Speculation regarding a return to Spain for the former Barcelona forward has rumbled on for some time, with Real Madrid considered to be leading the chase.

Emery claims to have spoken about the reports with Neymar, but was always aware that the 26-year-old would dictate his own future.

He told TVE: “I had several conversations with him in his football career and he has a lot of personality, he also has a good heart, he does not need any advice.”

Emery has been linked with his own return to La Liga at some stage, with previous stints at Valencia and Sevilla having proven his worth.

He is, however, happy to have taken on a new challenge in the Premier League.

Nothing is being ruled out at this stage, but Emery is not expecting to head home any time soon.

He said: “I do not want more money, only good players.

“The competitive opportunity that Arsenal has given me is important, but, of course, Spain, for different reasons, I like a lot.”

Emery was handed the managerial reins by Arsenal as they bid farewell to Arsene Wenger after 22 years.

He admits that he has faced challenges in north London, but is full of admiration for the work carried out by his predecessor.

“When I got here I was told to be more aggressive than the team was with Wenger,” added Emery.

“It's normal for something like that to happen when you're in a club for so long.

Article continues below

“In fact what he did is practically impossible to happen again.

“But I'm very excited about the competitive opportunity that Arsenal is giving me with these players.”

Emery has helped to inspire renewed confidence around Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners having already taken in a 22-game unbeaten run this term as they endeavour to force their way back into the Premier League’s top four.