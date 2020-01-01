'Embarrassed' Pickford tipped for England axe by former Three Lions striker Phillips

Gareth Southgate will have a big decision to make ahead of Euro 2020 next year if the Toffees' shot-stopper continues to make big mistakes

's Jordan Pickford needs to find a consistency to his game if he is to retain his position as 's first choice goalkeeper, according to former striker Kevin Phillips, with the 26-year-old having come under increasing pressure following more high-profile mistakes.

Pickford's performances have been under the microscope for some time, but the Sunderland-born shot-stopper hit the headlines yet again when the Toffees fell to a 3-0 defeat against at Molineux last weekend.

Indeed, the Three Lions No.1 was beaten at his front post as Diego Jota added the hosts' third, an error that followed the 'keeper coming very close to spilling a tame Daniel Podence effort into his own net – a blunder that was followed by a wry smile.

And Phillips, an ex-England international himself, believes that Pickford is a top-quality custodian but must cut out mistakes if he is to silence the critics and retain his position in Gareth Southgate's squad.

“He is a young guy and that reaction is out of embarrassment,” Phillips told Football Insider of Pickford's post-blunder smirk. “He has been around a while but he is still young.

“Unfortunately, when you are England keeper and you make mistakes, it will be highlighted.

“He is a great keeper. He will make mistakes but the big thing for Jordan now is finding that consistency because there are English keepers around him that could replace him.”

Indeed, calls have been made for Manchester United-owned Dean Henderson to replace Pickford between the sticks, with the goalie having impressed during his time under the tutelage of Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

Elsewhere, 's Nick Pope – a Fantasy Premier League favourite – has shown a degree of consistency that has many tipping him to replace Pickford and Phillips has called for the latter to take note of the former's performances and tighten up his own game.

“He is a great keeper but it is down to him to limit the mistakes because that is the only way to get people off his back,” Phillips added.

Pickford will have a chance to atone and get himself back in the good books with host in the Premier League on Thursday evening.