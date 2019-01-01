Elmohamady: Liverpool star Salah can help Egypt win the Afcon

The Pharaohs captain lauded his teammate before promising fans of the host nation that the team will give everything to reclaim the title

captain Ahmed Elmohamady has heaped praise on teammate Mohamed Salah before the nation’s (Afcon) opener against Zimbabwe on June 21.

The defender believes the star is one of the best players in the world and will be vital to the host nation’s Afcon aspirations.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Pharaohs' skipper followed up his praise of the Reds man by assuring fans that the team will give their all in ending the nation’s nine-year drought without the continental crown.

“We are 23 players and we all play as a team. The presence of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who is one of the best three players in the world, will help us achieve success in the future,” Elmohamady began.

“We are going back to playing at the Cairo Stadium, this is an incentive. We have already won the title in three consecutive editions (2006, 2008, 2010), and in the last tournament, we reached the final.

“The 2008 edition was the hardest in my opinion, but we still managed to clinch the title. The current generation has more foreign-based players than the previous ones, but the goal is one for both generations and that is winning.

“We played two friendlies and the manager became familiar with all the players technically and physically. We promise you that the tournament will be ours,” Elmohamady concluded.

Elmohamady, who featured for the Pharaohs in 2008 and 2010, is likely to be selected in the opening game against the Warriors on June 21.

After the tournament’s curtain raiser, Javier Aguirre’s side will do battle with DR Congo and on June 26 and June 30, respectively.