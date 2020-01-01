Elizabeth Addo tops Ghana squad for Turkish Women's Cup

The Black Queens captain was included in Mercy Tagoe’ travelling party for this month's invitational women's championship in Turkey

announced their 18-woman squad for the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup, with Elizabeth Addo and Grace Asantewaa making the cut.

The Black Queens are making their maiden appearance at the tournament to be held from March 2 - 11 and will square up against fellow African's , as well as B and in Group B.

And to ensure a successful outing, Mercy Tagoe has named a strong team, comprising of 13 home-based professionals and five foreign players, including Spanish based forward Priscilla Adubea.

More teams

The Spanish and Lithuanian based duo of Ernestina Abamblla and Priscilla Okyere were left out of the squad despite their involvement in the 2020 Olympic qualifier with Kenya in October last year.

Tagoe's ladies departed for Alanya since Friday ahead of the tournament will be joined by the foreign-based players, including Logrono's Asantewaa and Huelva's Adubea on March 2.

Article continues below

It's a great pleasure to rejoin the black queens after my surgery 💪



✈ ✈ to



The tournament starts on Wednesday

I can't wait to wear my favorite jerseys #nationalassignment 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌#DE3ONYAMEAHYIRANO pic.twitter.com/JOHZjSIZ2t — Princella Adubea (@AdubeaPrincella) March 2, 2020

Ghana begin their campaign at the eight-nation tournament against Chile on March 4 at Starlight Sports Complex, before taking on Northern Ireland B three days later and Kenya on March 12.

FULL SQUAD

1. Fafali Dumehasi (Police) 2. Azume Adams (Prisons) 3. Beatrice Sasu (Police) 4. Linda Eshun (Hasaacas) 5. Janet Egyir (Hasaacas) 6. Juliet Acheampong (Prisons) 7. Sherrifatu Sumaila (USA) 8. Mary Essiful (Intellectuals) 9. Priscilla Adubea ( ) 10. Elizabeth Addo (Ghana) 11. Portia Boakye ( ) 12. Grace Asantewa (Spain) 13. Priscilla Hagan 14. Philicity Asuako (Police) 15. Victoria Osei (Ampem Dakoa) 16. Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration) 17. Gladys Amfobea (Ladystrikers) 18. Abigail Tawia-Mensah (Halifax)