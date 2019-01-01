Elite League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and FC Goa qualify for quarters as group toppers

Three ISL teams have made it the quarter-finals of the youth league....

The final round of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Elite League, formerly known as the U18 I-League, was completed on February 1 and the top two teams from each of the four groups advanced to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

FC Goa and FC Pune City occupied the top two positions respectively in Group A and advanced to the next round while Minerva Punjab and Chennaiyin FC progressed from Group B.

From Group C, it was East Bengal and SAI Guwahati who managed to occupy the top spots. Bengaluru FC could not go through in spite of being level on points with SAI Guwahati as the latter beat them 2-1 when they met each other in the group.

In Group D, the top three teams were on six points but Aizawl came out on top as they had a beter goal difference than second-placed Mohun Bagan. As three teams finished on the same points, Real Kashmir had to bow out of the group with the worse goal difference of the three.

The first quarter-final will be played between FC Goa and SAI Guwhati followed by East Bengal versus FC Pune City on February 2.

A day later, Mohun Bagan will take the field against Minerva Punjab and the last fixture will be played between Aizawl FC and Chennaiyin FC on the same day.