Elite League 2018-19: Roundup – Minerva Punjab to face Pune City in the final

The Minerva Punjab colts beat FC Goa 1-0 in the first semifinal while Pune City downed Aizawl FC 2-0…

Minerva Punjab FC and FC Pune City have made it to the final of Elite League 2018-19 by beating FC Goa and Aizawl FC in the semifinals respectively.

The first semifinal witnessed Minerva Punjab colts taking on FC Goa at the Nagoa Panchayat Ground, Goa. Makan Winkle Chothe who recently turned 19 scored the only goal of the match to seal his team’s place in the final.

Makan Chothe has been a revelation this season and has also been a part of the senior Minerva side in the ongoing I-League 2018-19 season.

Minerva Punjab’s fine form in the age group level at the national stage continued. After clinching the U-15 and the U-13 league titles last season, they now have a chance to clinch the U-18 championship as well.

In the other semifinal at the same venue later in the day, FC Pune City beat Aizawl FC 2-0 to confirm their berth in the final of the Elite League.

Nikhil Prabhu gave Pune the lead in the 22nd minute and substitute Akhil Rawat, who came on in the 42nd minute, netted the winning goal in the injury time to seal the fate of the match.