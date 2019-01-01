Elite League 2018-19: FC Goa, Pune City, Minerva Punjab and Aizawl in semis

Mohun Bagan lost to Minerva Punjab and Aizawl beat 10-man Chennaiyin in the quarter-final...

The quarter-final round of the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Elite League, formerly known as the U18 I-League, was completed on February 2 and two teams from Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League have progressed to the last four.

FC Goa trumped SAI Guwahati 3-1 in the first match courtesy of a brace from Doyal Alves.

In the second match of the day, East Bengal went down 2-1 to FC Pune City with Laldawngkima scoring both the goals for the Stallions.

Another Kolkata giant, Mohun Bagan also failed to progress to the next round after losing to Minerva Punjab in sudden death. The maroon and greens had their noses in front on the seventh minute through a goal by Anirban Das but a 75th-minute strike by Makan Chothe levelled scores. The match went to tie-breakers where Minerva edged Bagan 6-5.

In the last match of the quarters, Aizawl beat a 10-man Chennaiyin 1-0 to book a berth in the semis with Lalthanmawia netting the solitary goal of the match. Chennaiyin's Mohammed Sarif Khan was given the marching orders on the 40th minute after he received his second yellow.

The first semi-final will be played between FC Goa and Minerva Punjab on February 6. Whereas, FC Pune City and Aizawl will lock horns later in the day in the second match.