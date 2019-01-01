Ekuban scores as Mikel-less Trabzonspor defeat Altay Izmir

The Ghanaian got his sixth goal of the season as the Black Sea Storm breezed past Great Altay in Thursday’s Cup game

Caleb Ekuban was among the goal scorers in Trabzonspor’s 4-1 defeat of Altay Izmir in Thursday’s Turkish Cup game.

After a goalless first-half at the Medical Park Stadium, Unal Karaman’s men put up an impressive second half to edge past the Turkish First League team.

Daniel Sturridge opened scoring for the hosts in the 51st minute before the international made doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Sturridge completed his brace in the 64th minute as defender Ivanildo Fernandes completed the rout with 19 minutes left to play.

However, Marco Paixao gave the visitors a rare consolation off Andreas Tatos’ free-kick.

While John Obi Mikel and Anthony Nwakaeme were unused substitutes, fit-again Ogenyi Onazi was a 76th minute replacement for Sturridge.

Article continues below

Also, Ekuban made way for Jose Sosa with eight games left to play, ’s Ibrahim Alhassan was not dressed for action by manager Ali Tandogan.

With Trabzonspor now through to the competition’s next round, they are guests of Konyaspor in Monday’s Super Lig game.

They are fourth in the log with 26 points from 15 outings – seven points behind leaders, Sivasspor.