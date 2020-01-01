Ejuke makes CSKA Moscow debut in victory over Akhmat Grozny

The Nigerian forward made his first appearance for the Red and Blues in their away win at Akhmat-Arena

Chidera Ejuke made his debut for in their 3-0 victory over Akhmat Grozny in Sunday’s Russian Premier League game.

The 22-year-old winger completed his move to the Red and Blues on Friday on a four-year deal from Dutch club Heerenveen.

The Nigerian forward immediately linked up with the rest of the CSKA team in training and proved his fitness and readiness for action.

Ejuke was subsequently handed his first appearance in the Russian top-flight by manager Viktor Goncharenko as a second-half substitute, and gave a good account of himself as the Red and Blues secured all three points away from home.

Konstantin Kuchaev opened the scoring 11 minutes into the encounter after benefitting from Fedor Chalov’s assist.

Kristijan Bistrovic doubled the lead with two minutes left to play before Nikola Vlasic sealed the victory at the death.

Ejuke featured for 25 minutes, made 15 touches, struck one shot and had had a 100 per cent successful pass rate in the encounter.

The win is CSKA’s third in this campaign and ensured they ended their three-game winless run, having also drawn once and lost twice in their last six Premier League outings.

Ejuke will hope to make his full debut when CSKA Moscow take on rivals in their next league game on September 12.

The Nigerian winger, who started his career with Supreme Court FC in , has played for Gombe United and Norwegian club Valerenga before he joined Heerenveen last summer.

The 22-year-old has featured for Nigeria's U17 and U20 sides and will hope to impress with CSKA for a chance with the Super Eagles.