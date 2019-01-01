Egypt star Mohamed Salah to miss Niger Republic & Nigeria matches

The Liverpool talisman is set to be excluded from the Pharaohs' squad for their last Afcon qualifiers in Niamey and friendly in Asaba

Mohamed Salah will not be invited for Egypt's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger Republic and their friendly encounter against Nigeria in March, the vice-president of the country's football body Ahmed Shobier has revealed.

The north Africans who have already qualified for this year's Afcon will round up their qualification campaign with a visit to Niger on March 22.

Four days later, Egypt will lock horns with the Super Eagles as they begin preparation for the continental tournament on home soil.

However, they will be without their key talisman who has scored four goals in the qualifying campaign for the two fixtures next month.

His absence is expected to be a boost for Liverpool who are pushing for their first Premier League title since 1990.

West Bromwich Albion defender Ahmed Hegazi is also doubtful for an invitation with Javier Aguirre ready to give fringe players opportunities.

“Mohamed Salah will not play the Niger game in the AFCON qualifiers or the Nigeria friendly,” Shobier was quoted as saying by KingFut.

“Ahmed Hegazi will probably also be left out of the squad."

Egypt will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June after Cameroon were stripped of the hosting rights amid preparation delays.