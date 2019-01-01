EFL to continue Leeds United 'spygate' investigation

Leeds United continue to await their potential punishment over the 'spygate' row the EFL have confirmed

The English Football League (EFL) is to continue its investigation into Leeds United spying on fellow Championship sides.

After a member of his staff was caught at Derby County's training ground last month, Marcelo Bielsa admitted he has spied on all Leeds' opponents this season.

“I’ve already said that I’m the one responsible,” Bielsa previously said in his arrange press conference. “The club are not responsible whatsoever. The person who did it followed my orders.

“Many condemned me saying it was immoral, unethical and violated fair play. Some say it was cheating. The club felt obliged to make public excuses to Derby,” he said at the time.

Bielsa was widely criticised over the incident for his approach and 11 clubs contacted the EFL over the incident.

"At its meeting on Friday afternoon, the EFL Board (*excluding representatives of the Championship) considered the matter of the incident in the vicinity of Derby County’s training ground on Thursday January 10," an EFL statement read.

"Following a comprehensive review of all available evidence, it was determined that there remain a number of areas that require further exploration and clarification and these investigations will take place at the earliest opportunity.

"An update on this matter will be provided following receipt and analysis of those subsequent enquiries and until this point no further comment will be made.”

| Marcelo Bielsa: "What I have done is not illegal. We can discuss it, it's not seen as a good thing, but it's not a violation of the law. I know that not everything that is legal is right to do." — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2019

The EFL had previously asked Leeds to explain their actions over the incident, which caused rage with Derby manager Frank Lampard, despite Bielsa apologising to the former Chelsea man.

“It wasn't an apology, it was an admission," he told reporters. "It wasn't peeking over a fence, it was on hands and knees with pliers in hand.

"Now it is about how much the League or FA decide they want to stop what happened going forward – or if they don't. Maybe other clubs will copy it if it is not dealt with.”

Article continues below

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown has also called for Leeds to be docked points.

"They ought to seriously consider it but I don't think that will happen as I don't think the EFL will be strong enough to do something like that," he told the BBC.

"A fine would go some way towards showing it's not acceptable. Whatever happens we mustn't condone it.”