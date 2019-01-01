Eddie Nketiah on target in Leeds United’s 2-0 win at Barnsley

The 20-year old found the back of the net once again as the Whites claimed maximum points in South Yorkshire

Eddie Nketiah got his name on the scoresheet in ’s 2-0 Championship win over Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Anglo-Ghanaian came off the bench in the 70th minute, replacing Patrick Bamford, and broke the deadlock in the 84th minute, with Kevin Phillips providing him with the assist.

Mateusz Klich completed the scoring from the penalty spot five minutes later.

The result has taken Marcelo Bielsa’s side back to the top of the Championship standings, tied on 16 points with Andre Ayew’s after seven matches, but with a better goal difference.

Article continues below

Nketiah – who is loan from until the end of the 2019-20 season, now has two goals in four Championship games, all coming from the bench.

Who you gonna call? 📞⚽️ Great team spirit from the boys 🙌🏾🔥 @LUFC pic.twitter.com/gf3XPORMcD — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) September 15, 2019

He has also netted twice in the League Cup, in the first round victory over Salford City, and the penalty shootout loss to fellow English second-tier side, .

Leeds will be up against – who knocked them out of the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, at Elland Road next Saturday.