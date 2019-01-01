Eberechi Eze’s double helps QPR end seven-game winless run against Preston North End
Eberechi Eze scored a brace to help Queens Park Rangers secure a 2-0 victory against Preston North End in Saturday’s Championship game.
After rescuing Mark Warburton’s men from Derby County defeat last weekend, the Nigerian youngster continued the dazzling form at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
Eze opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the encounter before sealing the victory in the 67th minute from the penalty spot.
The 21-year-old featured for 86 minutes before making way for Luke Amos while his Anglo-Nigerian counterpart Bright Osayi-Samuel was on parade for the duration of the match.
The victory, which saw QPR end a seven-game winless run, moved them to 14th on the Championship table after gathering 28 points from 20 games.
Eze now has nine goals in 20 matches this season and will hope to continue the imperative form in his side’s next outing against Birmingham City on Wednesday.