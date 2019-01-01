Ebere Orji on target in Umea's victory

The 26-year-old was on the scoresheet as Robert Bergstrom's side maintained their impressive run with a win against Assi

Ebere Orji scored her 10th goal of the season for Umea as they beat Assi 3-1 in Sunday's Swedish Elitettan encounter.

The Nigerian forward had scored to inspire Umea's 2-0 win against her former side Mallbacken at Umea Energi Arena a week ago.

At the same venue on Sunday, Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana came close twice before Wilma Oman's 36th-minute effort gave them the lead.

After the restart, Orji doubled the advantage for her side on the hour mark before Sara Mellouk's 79th-minute goal sealed the win.

's Christy Ucheibe came close twice for Assi in the last 10 minutes before Sanna Kullberg's own goal gave them a consolation goal.

Orji featured from the start to the finish on her 21st league appearance for Robert Bergstrom's side, while Nduwimana played for 64 minutes before being replaced by Anina Wede.

On the other hand, Ucheibe along with Ernestina Abambila, lasted the duration for Assi in Umea but could not save them from defeat.

The victory keeps Umea four points clear at the top of the Swedish Elitettan log with 50 points from 21 matches this season.