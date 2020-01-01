East Bengal’s Robbie Fowler - We are playing against 12 men in every single game

Robbie Fowler felt that winning a point with a man down was a big achievement for East Bengal…

got their first point of the ongoing (ISL) season on Thursday as they managed to hold Jamshedpur to a goalless draw.

The Red and Golds adopted a pragmatic approach right from the beginning of the match and coach Robbie Fowler explained why he decided to tweak his tactics.

“We changed because we have injuries. There were players who were not fit enough to play the last time. We are always trying to use all the players at our disposal. We never had a pre-season, we are massively behind everyone in terms of being ready. It has been tough for our players. We feel we are playing against 12 men in every single game. It worked well for us and we defended really well.”

East Bengal were down to 10 men after Eugeneson Lyngdoh was given the marching orders in the 25th minute of the match. Fowler revealed his message to the players at half time.

“It was just to regroup. I don’t think any decision was going our way. Everyone does seem to be against us. We just had to go out there and defend like the way we can and don’t concede and it was important for us to get the point. On the back of three losses, it was a huge point for us.”

East Bengal defended well throughout the game but failed to produce anything fruitful in the attacking third but the manager felt that it was difficult for them to take an attacking approach while playing the majority of the match with 10 men.

“We just had a great point playing against 12 men with 10 for 70 minutes. We are a good side and we have proved that in past weeks, we have created chances and tonight was just odd. We had a man sent off today and the game plan went out of the window. It was just a case of luck.”

The East Bengal manager was all praise for Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma and suggested that the Indian players have to try and support them as much as they can.

“(Pilkington and Maghoma)They are our star players and we are reliant on them, maybe a bit too much. It is up to the other players to try and help them out a little bit. Saying that we have created chances in the past. We are trying to get fitness but the more games we play the fitter we look. We are more than happy with a point. We defended as a team and we attacked as a team. Overall it was a great performance.”