East Bengal legacy officials want the club to play ISL

The legacy officials of the club will send a letter addressing Quess Corp chairman Ajit Isaac to conduct another board meeting as soon as possible…

’s legacy officials, on Monday in an executive committee meeting, have decided to take part in the (ISL) from the next season.

The officials will send a letter to Quess Corp Chairman Ajit Isaac and will request him to conduct another board meeting as soon as possible.

Senior club official and Quess East Bengal FC board member Debabrata ‘Nitu’ Sarkar said, “We will send a letter to our chairman Ajit Isaac tomorrow where we will state that we want to meet him as soon as possible in another board meeting.

“We will tell him that the club wants to take part in the ISL next season. We will also inform him that the management must field the best possible team in the next edition of the Calcutta Football League (CFL).

“We also want communication from them regarding their plans of transfers and team building for the upcoming season.”

Interestingly, the representatives of the legacy officials had travelled to Bengaluru on March 28 for the first ever board meeting of Quess East Bengal. The board, after the meeting, had decided to stick to their decision of not taking part in the Super Cup.

They had also informed that the club will bid for ISL next season only if the terms are financially viable.

After a lot of tension between the legacy club officials and the club’s investors Quess Corp regarding the participation of Super Cup initially, a middle ground was achieved at the board meeting.

But now the latest executive committee meeting and the club’s decision to play the ISL will likely create a tension between the two parties once again.