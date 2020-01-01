East Bengal's Mario Rivera - Substituting Marcos Jimenez was a tactical decision

Mario Rivera praised his players' performance and attitude after draw against Punjab FC at home...

remained winless for the third consecutive game after they dropped points against Punjab FC in the clash held on Thursday.

The Red and Golds' poor form continued as they failed to pick up full points yet again. Spanish coach Mario Rivera though stated that he was happy with his players' performance and attitude.

"I am not satisfied, of course, because we fight to win. Satisfaction would have been three points. My players' performance was good. They had a good attitude. I don't think we took a defensive strategy. We created many chances. My players gave 100 per cent. But you make mistakes. The players need to get confidence by playing more games. If they get results they will get confidence.

"We always try to get three points. This is a big club and we have to respect the history of the club. We always go for three points when we play."

The Spaniard expressed his displeasure about the refereeing and suggested that the match official was in favour of the opposition side.

"We got chances to score. Punjab FC play physical football and today's referee did not give fouls to us. We could have won the match."

East Bengal's defence has been under fire for poor performances but the coach backed his defenders. He said, "Defence is not a worry. It's not just those four players. All of us defend together. We play a high line so they are getting targetted."

Rivera had substituted striker Marcos Jimenez to bring in Juan Mera in the second half. When asked why he benched in-form Jimenez, the coach said, "It was a tactical decision. We were creating chances from the flanks and Jaime is good in that. Mera is a good passer and we wanted to go with two strikers. Marcos did a very good job today."