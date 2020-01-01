East Bengal: Johnny Acosta hits out at Quess Corp, bids goodbye to fans

The World Cupper vented out his frustration over non-payment of salary and also accused the club of being apathetic to his situation…

Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta Zamora bid farewell to with an emotional post on his official handle on Instagram. He thanked the fans for their support but hit out at the club for the way he was allegedly treated.

The central defender confirmed his departure and is all set to return to his country on Monday morning. His post on Instagram read, “I close a cycle of my life, this time a little different. In a great institution to which I have a lot of love and respect, Quess East Bengal FC, but that in the end there were contract and salary issues that failed to comply, in addition to little help for my return to where the club showed little disposition and apathetic to my situation!

“I keep good times and I thank all the fans who always show their support. I carry them in my heart, thank you East Bengal FC.”

The relation between the players and club soured in recent weeks as investor Quess Corp decided to activate the ‘Force Majeure’ clause in the players’ contracts and decided to cut their salaries for the last two months.

Acosta accused the investors of being apathetic to his situation and also suggested that no help was offered by the company to arrange for his return to his homeland.

The defender, who had appeared in three World Cups for his country, had joined the club back in 2018. He was a crucial member of the East Bengal side which missed the I-League in 2018-19 title by a whisker.

His performance for the Red and Golds garnered a lot of praise from the club loyalists but unfortunately, he was not retained for the 2019-20 season as then coach Alejandro Menendez did not want the player back.

Acosta, though, returned to the club at the fag end of the season after Menendez left the club. Acosta reached in March and had played against FC which was incidentally last game in the I-League before the season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.