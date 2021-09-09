Dyche: Cornet’s arrival would push Burnley players to do more

The Ivory Coast winger ended his five-and-a-half year stay in Lyon for a new challenge in the Premier League in August

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is excited by the arrival of Maxwel Cornet from Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Cornet signed a five-year deal with the Clarets last month and he has joined his teammates after going for international duty with Ivory Coast.

The 24-year-old is among the five players signed by Burnley during the summer transfer window as they aim to improve on their 17th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Dyche believes the new signings would bring more competition to his team which would boost their performance.

“Maxwel Cornet has just come in, so we’ll find out a bit more about him over the next few days and check his fitness out,” the English tactician told the club’s website. “There's a couple of standard tests that we do, so we’ll see how he's feeling.

“It was a good [window]. We’re trying to mould further than just the immediacy by bringing in players that are slightly younger and newer to the challenge of what the Premier League brings so we’re trying to map out the strengths of what we have now and then adding in the next layer of players.

“The camp here is one that adjusts very quickly, very accepting, very open to new players. They will demand of the new players that they come into line with what we do here. I think the players accept that and so we’re looking forward to it.

“Also [there is] that subliminal pressure that comes on the other group that has been here because they’re looking over their shoulder as we’ve brought in some very good players, in my opinion, and that can only push those around them. There is just that little edge that can drive performance.”

Article continues below

Cornet played the entire duration as Ivory Coast secured a 2-1 win over Cameroon in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Monday.

While giving a squad update, Dyche disclosed that the former Metz star returned to Turf Moor with a ‘dead leg’ but he should be fit for Monday’s league game against Everton.

“[Cornet] had a bit of a dead leg at the game he was involved in, but I don’t think it is serious so we’ll catch up later today. He’s with the medical team but just to oversee and overcheck really,” he added.