Drop in intensity caused Chelsea's Europa League fright, says Giroud

The Blues progressed past Slavia Prague on Thursday, but the striker questioned their second-half display

Olivier Giroud believes allowed their intensity to drop in the second half of Thursday's 4-3 win over Slavia Prague and that allowed the visitors to get back into the contest.

The Blues produced a brilliant first-half performance, finding themselves 4-1 up at the break thanks to a Pedro brace, Giroud's strike and a comical Simon Deli own goal.

But Petr Sevcik scored two fine long-range efforts early in the second period, causing the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge to become extremely tetchy towards the end.

Chelsea ultimately did enough to advance 5-3 on aggregate, but their second-half display will have alarm bells ringing and undoubtedly give semi-final opponents reason for optimism.

Through to the last four, where we will play German side Eintracht Frankfurt!



Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/WLB8v8KJQx — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 18, 2019

"We started well with good intentions," Giroud told BT Sport. "We have been efficient up front and solid at the back, but we dropped our intensity after the break.

"But this team never gives up and the last 10 minutes was box-to-box. It was a good fight and now we are in the semi-finals."

Not only did Sevcik's brace give Slavia greater encouragement, it proved to be a proud individual moment for him as a Chelsea supporter.

"It was a great experience for me," he is quoted as saying by UEFA. "I am a lifelong fan of Chelsea and it was a fulfilled dream for me.

Article continues below

"I was a bit lucky, especially with my right-footed goal. But two goals against Chelsea, it is a dream."

Chelsea will now face Eintracht Frankfurt on May 2 in before hosting the side one week later at Stamford Bridge.

Before that, though, the Blues will focus on the Premier League where they face this weekend before taking on in a clash that could be vital to the club's top four hopes.