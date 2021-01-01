Double agony as Hearts of Oak suffer Ghana Premier League ban after Great Olympics derby

The Phobians have been barred from playing in front of their fans after breaking coronavirus safety protocols

Hearts of Oak has been slapped with an indefinite ban of playing all matches behind closed doors after breaking coronavirus safety protocols during Saturday's 2-0 derby defeat to Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.

The club have also been hauled before the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee.

In the matchday 11 home fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Phobians ultimately left disappointed as Glad Awako and Maxwell Quaye scored to register three points and bragging rights for Olympics in the Accra derby.

"Below are the decisions taken by the GFA on Accra Hearts of Oak: The GFA condemns, without any reservations, the violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols that took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, despite the plans put in place," part of Sunday's GFA statement announced on their official website reads.

"That Accra Hearts of Oak SC, the home club, is immediately referred to the Disciplinary Committee concerning the breaches of the provisions of the approved GFA Matchday Protocols. The Disciplinary Committee has been tasked to sit on this matter expeditiously.

"That until the case is fully determined, Accra Hearts of Oak SC shall play their Home matches behind Closed Doors at the Accra Sports Stadium.

"That in playing behind Closed Doors at the Accra Sports Stadium, only Ten (10) Management Members of Accra Hearts of Oak SC will be allowed at the stadium and Ten (10) Management Members for Away clubs. Only Ten (10) media persons shall be allowed (to be accredited by the GFA).

"Thirty persons shall sit at the upper VIPP and hence no other stand shall have any persons in attendance.

"That further actions may be taken should there be any further violations of the GFA Matchday Protocols. That all other clubs are to take note and comply strictly with the GFA Matchday Protocols."

Currently, all GPL clubs are mandated to fill up to 25 per cent of stadium capacity as part of measures to enhance social distancing and coronavirus health safety.

This directive was only announced early this month, the league having started in November with all games played behind closed doors.