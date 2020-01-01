Dortmund star Haaland: I scored twice against PSG but can do much better

The Norwegian has netted 12 goals in his first 10 games for Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January

star Erling Haaland says despite the fine start he has made to life at his new club the best is yet to come as he chases glory.

Haaland scored twice against Dortmund’s opponents Paris Saint Germain when the sides met in the first leg in three weeks ago.

He has helped the team climb to second in the Bundesliga, just four points behind champions , and will be looking to play another key role when Lucien Favre’s team face PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

"Yes, ok, I scored two goals, but I also made a lot of mistakes during this match,” Haaland told France Football of his match-winning performance against the French champions. “So let's say it could have been much better than that.”

PSG sit 12 points clear of second-place in with a game in hand after their match with was postponed at the weekend over coronavirus fears.

Haaland and Dortmund will come up against international Kylian Mbappe in Paris, who himself is the Ligue 1 champions’ runaway top scorer this season with 30 goals in all competitions.

"[Mbappe] is a fantastic player," Haaland said. “It was the first time I played against him in the first leg. He has so much talent, and even more.

"He is an extraordinary player. Everything he did at his age and when you look at his record, it's completely crazy. He's a great player. ”

Haaland was hotly tipped to be about to join during the January transfer window before the Old Trafford side reportedly cooled their interest, enabling Dortmund to steal in.

He is targeting the German top-flight golden boot but insists individual records are not as important as team achievements.

"I came to Dortmund as a normal football player, and I am still a normal football player. It doesn't change. But it's nice to hear good, it means I'm doing good things," Haaland said.

“I want to be the top scorer in the Bundesliga. But I'm not someone who always thinks about records. It's not my thing. I think about my team and help them as best I can. Nothing else."