Dortmund complete €25m Brandt signing as early summer spending spree continues

The midfielder becomes Dortmund's second signing of the window, joining Thorgan Hazard

have completed the signing of Julian Brandt, the club confirmed on Wednesday, as the German side continue their summer spree.

The 23-year-old midfielder moves to Dortmund from for a fee of €25 million (£22m/$28m) having previously been linked with the likes of and .

Brandt is the club's second major signing on Wednesday, with the club having already announced the capture of Thorgan Hazard.

The duo join fellow summer signing Nico Schulz, who completed his own move from Hoffenheim on Tuesday.

Brandt's move to Dortmund comes with a deal that will keep him with the club through to 2024.

"I am a person who sometimes decides things from the gut and for whom a good feeling is important. In the case of Borussia Dortmund, I have a very good feeling," Brandt said in a statement.

"One of the main reasons for my change is that BVB narrowly missed the title last season, so there is room for improvement and I am very excited about playing with the boys.

"I am very motivated and optimistic about my personal development but especially the whole team."