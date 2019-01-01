Don't let Neymar go to another club - Rivaldo pleads with Barcelona to sign PSG star

The Catalan icon has warned the club to act decisively and secure a deal for the Brazilian star before the transfer window closes.

Neymar made a mistake leaving and the club should do everything to bring him back, according to former player Rivaldo.

The superstar has been heavily linked with a return to the Catalan giants two years after he joined in a world-record €222 million (£200m/$246m) deal.

A delegation from Barca was reportedly in the French capital on Tuesday to discuss a deal , which would need to be completed before the transfer window closes on September 2.

have also been rumoured to be interested in the 27-year-old, but Rivaldo – who played for Barca between 1997 and 2002 – has urged his former side to act decisively and not allow another club to purchase him.

"Everyone knows what happened with Neymar. His exit from Barcelona was wrong; he never should have left one of the biggest clubs in the world. But now he is anxious to return and accept his mistake," Rivaldo wrote on Instagram.

"I hope the president and the other members of the board don't let him go to another club and that everything is resolved with PSG and he can return to where he never should have left."

Neymar is yet to make an appearance for PSG this season with the club currently undergoing a crisis in attacking depth following injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury in the 66th minute of the 4-0 victory over on Sunday, while team-mate Cavani exited 11 minutes into the match following an adductor issue.

Both Mbappe and Cavani are likely to miss three-to-four weeks of football, with fringe striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting expected to lead their line in their absence - unless Neymar is reintegrated into the squad or reinforcements are brought in before the transfer window shuts.

The injured duo's participation in PSG's opening group stage fixture next month is also in doubt.

The Parisians return to action on Friday night with an away clash against Metz as they attempt to chase down league leaders - who sit one win ahead on nine points.