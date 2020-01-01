Discussion of gay footballers not taboo in dressing rooms, says Marchisio

The Juventus legend has said social issues are discussed by teams, while he has praised Weston McKennie's forthright stance on racism in the USA

Former midfielder Claudio Marchisio has said that there is no taboo about talking about gay footballers at the top level of the game.

The 34-year-old, who spent 13 years at Juve before finishing his career with a single season at , has been known for his strong stance on social issues.

Indeed, the former international spoke about homosexuality in an interview with Corriere della Sera and claimed that while there are no high-profile gay players at the top level, the topic is an active one for discussion in dressing rooms.

Asked about the social issues in such a setting, he said: “The problems are the same as in the world, racism, gender differences, discrimination.

“Is homosexuality taboo? No team-mate of mine ever told me he was gay, but it's not true that you don't talk about it in the locker room. There is silence, no doubt. Both due to the reaction of public opinion and inside the locker room. If someone came out, they know those stupid jokes about the bar of soap. Well, it’s better to avoid them. Coming out is difficult.”

Meanwhile, he was left impressed by Juventus new boy Weston McKennie, who spoke about the issue of racism in the USA.

“I was very impressed by the words written by the American McKennie. He is very young, has just arrived, but he immediately made his voice heard,” Marchisio said.

The former Schalke man was speaking in an Adidas #ReadyforChange video when he said: “I want to be known as a great human being, as a great person. At the beginning of the season we played and the fans after the game were making monkey noises at me. It's devastating. I went back home to Dallas and I’m afraid to drive at night just because I don’t know what is going to happen if I get pulled over.

“I am representing a country that possibly doesn’t even accept me just for the colour of my skin. It is definitely a bit heartbreaking. When I wore the armband, I felt it was a duty and a responsibility. I just felt the need to bring awareness overseas.

“I don’t want to be known as just a great soccer player. I want to be known as a great human being, as a great person and that is what I’m starting to try to do, to create my legacy.”