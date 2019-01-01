Disappointing! Ghanaians react after 2-2 deadlock with Benin in Afcon 2019 opener

Many Ghanaians were left crestfallen by the Black Stars' inability to begin their continental campaign with a win

There was nothing but disappointment among Ghanaians as the Black Stars were held to a 2-2 stalemate in their opening game against Benin on Tuesday.

The Squirrels stunned the four-time champions in just the second minute through Mickael Pote, but captain Andre Ayew and younger brother Jordan hit back to send 2-1 up before half-time.

After Ghana centre-back John Boye was sent off for a second bookable offence, Pote registered his second goal of the night to seal a 2-2 draw in the Group F fixture at the Ismailia Stadium.

Expectedly, many took to social media to express disappointment about the result by coach James Kwesi Appiah and his charges.



After 2 years of the purported rebuilding, Kwesi Appiah built a muddy house out of clay.. He should be sack. Nothing special about him, He's one of the luckiest coach in this world, who doesn't have Coachingtalent. #BlackStars — ghettoKidd18 (@ghettokidd18) June 25, 2019

When wil Kwesi Appiah learn?Never believed in him and oh "Virgil VAN DijK" thanks for that Childish second card..sad😊#TotalAFCON2019 #BlackStars — Davis Alvin Clichy (@DavissClichy) June 25, 2019

According to Twitter man of the match is John Boye #AFCON2019 — Ameyaw Debrah (@ameyaw112) June 25, 2019

Atsu -3/10 on the day. Piss poor. — . (@_Kagyah) June 25, 2019

Atsu was beans today

He for sit up



John Boye de3 them for make he do fasting and prayers until we’re able to qualify to the next stage — Mr. P (@fparlass) June 25, 2019

Atsu surprisingly keeps his place and Samuel Owusu is sacrificed to bring on Jonathan Mensah — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) June 25, 2019

Now we are forced to make two forced substitutions.



One due to injury and another because Van Dijk delayed time — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 25, 2019

#BlackStars just when I decided to resurrect my love for you guys...anyways let's see how the other games go. #AFCON2019 — mawulawoe (@meluv24) June 25, 2019

I've now set Twitter notification for all of John Boye's insults 😂😂😂



Akoa wei paaaa — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo) June 25, 2019