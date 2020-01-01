Dijon’s Chouiar at the double against Kalu's Bordeaux

The 21-year-old ended his nine-game French top-flight goal drought against the Girondins who were without their Nigerian import

Mounir Chouiar bagged a brace in ’s 2-2 draw with in Saturday’s encounter.

With Samuel Kalu not listed for the encounter, the Girondins settled for a point at home against the Mustards.

Chouiar set the game alive with his 16th-minute strike having been assisted by Gabon international Didier Ndong.

's Hwang Ui-jo equalised for Paulo Sousa’s men in the 35th minute as the first-half ended 1-1 inside Matmut Atlantique.

In the 64th minute, Jimmy Briand put Bordeaux ahead with a cool finish. But before the applause died down, Chouiar completed his brace to ensure the game ended with no winner.

While Kalu was not listed for the game by manager Sousa, Josh Maja replaced Briand with nine minutes left to play.

Youssouf Sabaly was a trojan in the heart of Bordeaux’s backline for the entire duration of the game, whereas Mozambique's Mexer and 's Youssef Bennasser were not dressed for action.

The Girondins are guests of leaders PSG on February 23, as Dijon welcome to Stade Gaston Gerard a day earlier.

21-year-old Chouiar has represented at U16, U18 and U19 levels, but he is eligible to make his senior international appearance for either Morocco or Mauritania.