Diego Maradona hospitalised in Buenos Aires

The 58-year-old retuned to his native Argentina for a check-up when doctors discovered the problem

Diego Maradona has been admitted to hospital suffering an internal stomach bleed and will undergo surgery to fix the issue.

The former World Cup winner has retuned to Buenos Ares for a routine check-up at the Clinica Olivos, when doctors noticed the issue.

It had been reported earlier in the day that Maradon ahad failed to show up for training with Mexican side Dorados, whom he manages, leading to speculation about his health.

However it now appears that the Argetinian has suffered the intenstinal problem and there is little information currently surround its severity.

More to follow...