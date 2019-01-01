Didier Drogba: Chelsea legend to run as Ivorian Federation president – reports
Former Ivory Coast captain Didier Drogba is reportedly considering challenging Augustin Sidy Diallo as president of the Ivorian Football Federation (IFF).
As reported by L'Equipe, the former Elephants captain will decide imminently since the election is scheduled for November.
The 41-year-old has recently joined the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as an advisor to president Ahmad Ahmad.
Drogba is also a member of the executive committee of Ivorian outfit Williamsville Athletic Club.
Drogba played 105 times for the West African nation and scored 65 goals spanning a 12-year international career.
The Elephants, under Ibrahim Kamara, were involved in the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations, where they exited in the quarter-finals after a defeat by Algeria.