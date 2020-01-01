‘Did Okocha play one position throughout his career?’ – Obuh defends Iwobi’s wing-back role at Everton

The Super Eagles midfielder has been drafted into an unfamiliar position in recent weeks due to injuries in Carlo Ancelotti's team

Former U17 and U20 coach John Obuh has backed Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to play Alex Iwobi in the wing-back role at in the last few weeks.

Following injuries to Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne, Ancelotti opted to use Iwobi as a right-back and the Nigeria international has delivered impressive performances so far.

Earlier this season, Iwobi struggled for playing time on Merseyside but Obuh has likened the 24-year-old’s situation to his uncle Jay-Jay Okocha, who played not just a role in the midfield during his career.

More teams

“Did Okocha just play one position throughout his career? Once you see situations like this, you must accept it in good fate because it depends on the coach who has now found out that he can do it and he did it in the games," Obuh told Goal.

“He is doing it for the team does not mean that is his permanent position, it depends on the formation and the tactical ability that he will present as regards to what the coach wants.

“If you remember, sometimes ago, Moses also did that at when Conte was there and it is always very good once you see a player who can switch positions just because of the demand of the team's tactics.

“I'm sure he must have done it for quite sometimes before he was presented in a match. He really did his best and I was very happy with him."

Iwobi is in contention to make his 11th league appearance of the season when host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Article continues below

Obuh believes the former man can continue his fine defensive performances against Frank Lampard’s side.

“It depends on the preparation that he had before this weekend's match and I'm sure if the coach feels he can still deal with it, even when he plays against Chelsea so be it," said the 60-year-old Obuh, who guided Nigeria to a second-place finish at the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup on home soil.

"But I think he can really handle it, it is not a problem."