Diallo will leave Man Utd on loan - Solskjaer

The winger has made just eight appearances for the Red Devils since joining from Atalanta in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Amad Diallo will be sent out on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League side from Atalanta in January but has made just eight senior appearances in all competitions.

Diallo has not been part of the United squad for either of their top-flight matches so far this season and Solskjaer says he will get first-team experience elsewhere.

What has been said?

Asked if he expects the Ivory Coast international to move before the transfer window ends, Solskjaer told the club's website: "Yes I do [expect him to go out on loan].

"It’s not 100 per cent signed but we’ve agreed. I don’t have to say which team it is yet [smiles], but we’ve found a place that Amad feels excited about and we feel excited about."

Where might Diallo end up?

Championship side Sheffield United are keen to sign the winger, as was recently confirmed by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

Others are said to be interested in landing him, however, and United want to send him to a team that will provide him with regular first-team football.

Diallo, who represented Ivory Coast at the Olympics this year, hopes to be in contention for a place in the national team for the upcoming African Cup of Nations.

Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle recently urged Diallo to find a new club where he can prove himself.

"When you have talent like Amad Diallo has, he needs to show it and to improve on the field," he said.

Article continues below

"I think that if he is not playing too much for Manchester United for now it is better to go on loan to show he deserves to be in the line-up or to play more for Manchester United.

"Of course I would like them to play more games but to play at Manchester United is not easy."

Further reading