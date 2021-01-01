Diagne makes Galatasaray vow after joining West Brom in ‘the best league in the word’

The Senegal international is ready to help the Baggies in their fight against relegation after completing a temporary switch to the English top-flight

Mbaye Diagne said he will "always love Galatasaray" after joining West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season on Friday.

The 29-year-old joined the Hawthorns on Friday night and he is expected to boost Sam Allardyce's attacking options as they fight against Premier League relegation.

West Brom are 19th on the table with just a win from their last 10 league matches, however, Diagne has expressed his readiness to show his qualities in the English top-flight which he described as "the best league in the world".

Despite his latest commitment to the Baggies, the Senegalese striker also pledged his affection to Galatasaray whom he scored nine goals for in 15 Turkish Super Lig appearances this campaign.

“I will always love Galatasaray. Goodbye for now, congrats team with the win,” Diagne wrote on Instagram.

“King Kong is here, Premier League. Happy to join West Brom and compete in the best league in the world. I will do my best to help the team.”

Meanwhile, the club’s sporting and technical director Luke Dowling is upbeat about how Diagne will help solve their goalscoring struggles.

West Brom are the third lowest-scoring team in the Premier League this season with 15 goals, behind Burnley and Sheffield United.

“He comes to us with some goals under his belt and naturally we hope he can continue his good form with us,” Dowling told the club website.

“Scoring goals is the most difficult part of the game but we feel he will come with confidence and we hope that will rub off on the squad.

“Signing players in January is all about hitting the ground running. We hope Mbaye can do that as quickly as possible with games coming thick and fast.

“I think he’s a player our supporters will enjoy watching and I hope he can score the goals we need to help us win more games.

“The biggest thing for us is that he really wanted to come which is massively important to us in the position we find ourselves.”