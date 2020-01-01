Diagne continues goalscoring run as Galatasaray extend unbeaten run to six games

With his effort on Saturday, the Senegal striker has now scored five goals in his last three appearances in the Turkish top-flight

Mbaye Diagne continued his fine goalscoring run in the Turkish Super Lig with his strike in 's 3-0 win over Hatayspor on Saturday.

Diagne linked up with playmaker Sofiane Feghouli to break the deadlock at the Turk Telekom Stadium in the 32nd minute.

The opener separated both teams in the first 45 minutes, however, Galatasaray stretched their lead with Pablo's own goal and a stoppage-time effort from Kerem Akturkoglu, two minutes after his introduction.

More teams

A fortnight ago, Diagne scored the Lions' only goal as they settled for a 1-1 draw against Kayserispor in a league outing before bagging a hat-trick in their 4-0 triumph over Rizespor last Saturday.

Saturday's strike took the striker's tally to five goals after 10 outings in the Turkish top-flight this season - a goal more than his league record last campaign.

Diagne was in action for 88 minutes while duo Jesse Sekidika and Oghenekaro Etebo were thrown into the fray in the 70th and 80th minutes respectively.

Article continues below

Hatayspor, on the other hand, had 's Mounir Mohamedi between the sticks while Nigeria's David Akintola, Senegal's Mame Diouf, 's Isaac Sackey and Gabon's Aaron Boupendza were also on parade in Istanbul.

Galatasaray climbed to second in the Super Lig table, level on 23 points with leaders Alanyaspor who have a game in hand while their visitors dropped to 14th with 12 points after eight matches.

Faith Terim's men will be focused on extending their six-game unbeaten run when they host third-tier club Darica Genclerbirligi for their Turkish Cup fixture on December 15, followed by a league trip to Fatih Karagumruk three days later.