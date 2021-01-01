Dessers: Super Eagles forward uncertain of Genk stay

The Nigeria international has not enjoyed game time as he desired and revealed he could leave the Luminus Arena

Cyriel Dessers has revealed his doubt about continuing his stay with Belgian First Division side Genk beyond the summer.

The 26-year-old teamed up with the Blue and White last summer after his eye-catching performances for Heracles Almelo, where he emerged as the joint top scorer in the 2019/20 Eredivisie season.

The forward has, however, struggled to play consistently since his arrival at Luminus Arena, as he is below his compatriot Paul Onuachu in the pecking order, who is currently one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe.

Dessers has made 30 league appearances, involving five starts, scoring four goals and providing one assist this season.

The centre-forward has three years left on his current contract and has revealed he could leave the Blue and White to pursue more playing time elsewhere.

"Yes, I had my doubts. And I cannot say that those doubts have now disappeared with that one goal,” Dessers told HLN.

"At the moment it is also of little use to go deeper into my future, the moment itself is too good for that.

"I will see what will happen in the summer, a lot will also depend on what will happen to the other players."

Dessers started his career with OH Leuven youth setup before his promotion to the first team in 2013 but left the club after only playing one league game to join Lokeren permanently.

The centre-forward also featured for NAC Breda and FC Utrecht before he teamed up with Heracles in 2019.

His terrific goalscoring performances earned him a call-up to the Nigeria national team and made his debut against Tunisia in October 2020.

Dessers' inability to establish himself at Luminus Arena has seen him not getting called up regularly by the Super Eagles.

The attacker has also not been named among the Nigeria squad that will take on Cameroon in an international friendly on June 4.