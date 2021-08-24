Denmark captain Kjaer and team medics win UEFA award for saving Eriksen's life at Euro 2020

The defender, along with several medical personnel, have been honoured for their efforts in a harrowing situation at the summer tournament

Simon Kjaer and several medical officials have been given the 2021 UEFA President’s Award for their efforts in saving Christian Eriksen's life.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening game of Euro 2020 against Finland, with Kjaer and the stadium's medical staff reacting quickly to help resuscitate him on the pitch.

Kjaer helped begin CPR on the field, with Denmark's medical team joining the on-site staff to perform more and use a defibrillator to revive the 29-year-old.

What was said?

In a statement on UEFA's website, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin described the recipients of the award as "the true heroes of Euro 2020. It is indeed a great honour for me to present them with the UEFA President's Award.

"This year, the President’s Award transcends football. It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective. I would also like to send my very best wishes to Christian Eriksen and his family as he continues his recovery."

Eriksen added: "I would like to thank Morten [Skjoldager], Morten [Boesen] and the medical team who helped in Parken on June 12. You did a fantastic job and saved my life.

"Also a big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my team-mates in the Danish team for your support, both on June 12 and afterwards. Thanks to all the fans who have sent messages to me and my family. It means a lot and has given us strength and support. Thank you."

Full recipients of UEFA President’s Award

On-site medical team

Mogens Kreutzfeldt (chief medical officer)

Frederik Flensted (stadium medical manager)

Anders Boesen (pitchside emergency doctor)

Peder Ersgaard (paramedic)

UEFA Venue Medical Officers

Jens Kleinefeld

Valentin Velikov

Danish national medical team

Morten Skjoldager (physio accompanying the team doctor)

Morten Boesen (team doctor)

Simon Kjaer ﻿(Denmark national team captain)

How is Eriksen doing?

Earlier this month, Eriksen visited his Inter team-mates at training for the first time since his collapse.

Though a return date has not been set, Inter said in a statement that "Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape.

"He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process."

