Denis Bouanga on target as Nimes ease past Rennes
Denis Bouanga was on target in Nimes’ 3-1 win over Rennes in Tuesday’s French Ligue 1 encounter.
After returning to winning ways against Caen, the Crocodiles continued with their impressive performance at Stade des Costieres with the Gabon striker playing a key role.
Renaud Ripart opened the scoring for Bernard Blaquart’s men in the 24th minute after receiving a pass from Teji Savanier.
In the 40th minute, Herve Lybohy turned the ball into his own net to level proceedings for the visitors.
Moments before the half-time break, both sides were short of a man after Anthony Brianco received a straight red card and Benjamin Andre got his second booking.
In the 55th minute, Bouanga found the net to restore the lead to his side before Antonin Bobichon sealed the victory.
The Gabon striker who has now scored six league goals this season made ways for Theo Sainte-Luce in the 90th minute.
With the win, Nimes have climbed to the 10th spot in the league standings with 43 points from 31 games. They visit Marseille in their next game on Saturday.