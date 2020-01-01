Dembele's season over as Barcelona star ruled out for six months after surgery

have confirmed Ousmane Dembele will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

The winger was already recovering from a hamstring injury when he suffered another setback in training last week.

Scans confirmed he had ruptured the tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. Now the Catalan side expect him to be out of action for around six months, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

He will also likely miss with as a result.

More to follow...