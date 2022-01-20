Dembele told to leave Barcelona as he is dropped from squad after Xavi contract ultimatum

Emma Smith
Getty Images

Blaugrana director of football Mateu Alemany made the club's position on the French winger clear after he was not included to face Athletic Club

Ousmane Dembele has been told to leave Barcelona this month after he was dropped from the squad for their meeting with Athletic Club tonight.

Dembele was informed by manager Xavi on Wednesday that he would have to depart Camp Nou unless he signed a new contract.

The winger is not willing to pen fresh terms, director of football Mateu Alemany revealed on Thursday, paving the way for the Frenchman to depart.

More follows.