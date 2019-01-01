De Rossi is the best captain I've seen and he asked me to stay at Roma - Emerson

The Blues full-back has been influenced by his former team-mate who bowed out at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night

Emerson Palmieri has hailed his former team-mate Daniele De Rossi after the midfielder brought his illustrious 18-year career at the Stadio Olimpico to a close on Sunday night.

De Rossi was honoured in emotional scenes in front of his adoring fans both before and after his side's 2-1 win over . Francesco Totti presented the midfield general with a memento as his fellow team-mates all wore his shirt ahead of kick-off.

The Roma captain's commitment and leadership set an example for Emerson, who spent two-and-a-half years in the Italian capital before moving to in January 2018.

The 24-year-old recalls that De Rossi was pushing for him to stay at Roma, as he set in motion a £17.5 million ($22m) move to Stamford Bridge.

“De Rossi has shown that he is one of the best captains that Roma has ever had, but also the best in ,” Emerson told Goal, ahead of Chelsea's final against in Baku on Wednesday.

“He helped me since the first day that I went to Roma, until the last day.

"He didn't want me to leave Roma, he was saying 'no, don't go'. I wish him all the best as he is still an important person to me. I have a lot of memories from De Rossi.

“The most important one was when I would look at him in the locker room, I remember him having pain and he wasn't at 100 per cent to play. I could look at him and see that he loves to play football and he still would always try to get out and play.

“It is the thing that he loves doing and I got that from him, he showed me to enjoy every moment. I wish him the best in his next step for the future.”

De Rossi’s next step remains unknown as Roma's season came to a close with a sixth-place finish in .

According to former Roma defender, and now-Boca Juniors sporting director, Nicolas Burdisso, the former Italy international has shown an interest in joining the Argentinian club, while moves to America and Asia have also been mooted for De Rossi.