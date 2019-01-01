'De Gea is unquestionable at Man Utd' - Mata backs fellow Spaniard amid error-strewn dip

The Red Devils keeper is enduring a rough run of form, making another mistake against Chelsea, but retains the full support of those around him

David de Gea remains “unquestionable” at despite enduring an uncharacteristic dip in form which has seen him make a number of costly errors, says Juan Mata.

Amid questions over his future, with contract extension talks ongoing, the Spanish goalkeeper has suffered a dip in his usually high standards.

A Lionel Messi strike slipped through his grasp in a meeting with , before conceding four goals during a trip to .

De Gea then failed to keep out a drive from Leroy Sane during a derby date with and dropped the ball to Marcos Alonso during a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

His latest mistake cost the Red Devils two points in Sunday's meeting with fellow top-four hopefuls, but Mata claims a countryman retains the full support of those around him at Old Trafford.

He told Sky Sports: “David is unquestionable. His levels have been fantastic for this club.

“He has been the best player over the last years. The amount of points that he has saved us is incredible.

“We all have good and bad moments in our careers but for me the important thing is how you react, to react positively and do what he does best, which is be the best.

“I have 100 per cent confidence in him, we all have. Today he is not happy, we’re not happy, but he will come back to training with the best attitude, as always, and his level is unquestionable.”

Pressed on what he can do to support De Gea through this rough patch, Mata added: “He knows I’m here for him. What I can do is give him my honest consideration about the moments and the situation.

“He knows that he will be disappointed with that goal. I honestly believe he is one of the best in the world, there is no question about that.

“I make mistakes, everyone makes mistakes, but if you are a goalkeeper and you make a mistake then it is probably a goal. That’s very difficult for them, but he’s a strong person and he will save many goals in the next games.

“He’s been the best for us and he has my full confidence, and the team and the manager.”

United remain sixth in the Premier League on the back of a stalemate with .

They are three points adrift of the Blues in the final Champions League spot with just two games remaining.

Asked if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can still snatch a top-four spot, Mata said: “It’s very difficult and doesn’t depend on us. We have to try to win the last two games and let’s see what happens.

“We needed three points today, particularly because it was Chelsea, but they are a very good team and are fighting with us for the top four.

“It was a bit disappointing, the result, but we need to move on and try to finish the season the best we can.”

United are set to wrap up their 2018-19 campaign with a trip to Huddersfield and home date with Cardiff.