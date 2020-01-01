De Gea is still the main man for Manchester United despite Henderson emergence says Bosnich

Talk of the Spain international's demise has come too soon, according to former Man United stopper, who is nonetheless impressed with Henderson

's problems in the goalkeeping department have been overplayed, according to former No.1 Mark Bosnich, who thinks that David de Gea has proven he deserves to keep his starting position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in good form ahead of the coronavirus-enforced stoppage in play having not lost in 11 games but De Gea has made several high-profile errors this season.

Loanee Dean Henderson, meanwhile, is performing brilliantly at who are unexpectedly competing to qualify for the next season.

Bosnich has been impressed with Henderson but does not think he can be compared with the international, who deserves patience for being at the top for many seasons.

"Henderson has done absolutely fantastic and proven himself to be an excellent goalkeeper," Bosnich told Goal.

"The bottom line is though that De Gea has done brilliantly over a longer period of time, he has had ups and downs but every goalkeeper does, there's no doubt about that. When you are at a bigger club it is far more exacerbated.

"At this moment in time, I would stick with De Gea. Dean Henderson is too good for the bench and it is a waste for him so I would keep loaning him out.

"Things can change very quickly. De Gea has had ups and downs but over a long period of time, he has been excellent. Unless they get ridiculous money for him, then I would keep him on."

The stoppage in play due to the Covid-19 outbreak came at the wrong time for United who looked resurgent late in the season with a place in the top four and and silverware still to play for.

There had been calls for Solskjaer to move on from the Old Trafford managerial position, less than a year after joining the club, but he has since steadied the ship. Bosnich broke through at Man United as a youngster - between 1989 and 1991 - before re-joining the club in 1999 to play alongside Solskjaer and he believes that the Norwegian will get United back to the top.

"Give it time, he will get it right," Bosnich said. "We have seen the signs of that and he will get it right. So far so good, I don't know if they will get into the top four but if they do I regard it as a really top season for them. It is going to take time for them.

"We saw what happened to after their dynasty ended and it took them a really long time to get to the top of English and European football. It will take time with Man United and they are vying for a top-four place, maybe third with Leicester but they look good to qualify, the way they are playing with Brendan Rodgers.

"Overall, I think he has done a very good job with the chips in the air again. It will be interesting to see how they finish it but they have got the right man and he is doing a good job."

Bosnich was the only player that Sir Alex Ferguson signed twice and it came after he excelled in goal for in the Premier League.

The Midlands club are not quite the force now as they were in the international's playing days but he continues to watch Villa with intrigue. He thinks that United target Jack Grealish should only leave Villa Park if they get relegated and adds that a voided season would help his side in that regard.

"If they get relegated then he is well within his rights to leave and I think Villa should let him go," Bosnich said. "I think he could have left last time when they last got relegated but he didn't and he stayed. I think that was a real mark of a man.

"He helped them get promoted. He didn't do it all on his own but he was a big part of that. He has been in a team that has struggled in a position where he has to make things happen and been a standout. That is in a position where it isn't easy to do that.

"I hope from the bottom of my heart that Villa stay up and we don't know what will happen with the lockdown. He has shown his loyalty. Aston Villa are where they belong. If they do stay up, then I think Aston Villa should try to keep him and that includes the scenario if the season is voided.

"If they get a big offer from the highest bidder, then he can help with the financial pitfalls of going down by the sale. If he is in the Premier League, playing for the club he loves, then he should stay. Maybe one day, he needs to leave. If they stay up though, stay at Villa.

"He is part of a great generation in . Under-17s and Under-20s world champions. Gareth Southgate is an ex-teammate of mine and he got England to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Grealish is up there now for England. If he remains fit, then it is a good sign. It is an exciting time for English football."