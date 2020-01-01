‘De Bruyne will be weighing up Man City exit’ – European ban will impact future plans, says Martinez

The Belgium national team coach believes a born "winner" will be taking many factors into account as he weighs up what to do this summer

Kevin De Bruyne will be considering a move away from , says manager Roberto Martinez, with a European ban for the Blues set to impact future calls for many of those at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are appealing a two-year suspension from continental action, but are yet to be made aware of a final decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport in that case.

Uncertainty reigns as a result, with questions being asked of whether ambitious performers on and off the field can be kept in their current surroundings if elite competition is off the agenda.

More teams

De Bruyne, as one of the finest playmakers on the planet, is among those to have seen a move elsewhere mooted, with the likes of Real Madrid said to be keeping a close eye on his situation in England.

Martinez concedes that the 28-year-old will be carefully weighing up his options, with thoughts of both an extended stay in Manchester and a fresh start elsewhere likely to cross his mind.

The Belgium boss told beIN Sports of one of his most prized assets at international level: “Kevin is a winner.

“I think he will weigh up everything before his decision. He will take into consideration if there is a ban in the , if the coach that he has a fantastic relationship is going to stay at the club.

“As you can imagine, this is the moment that a player like Kevin De Bruyne is enjoying his best years and he's given them to Manchester City. But then you think, 'what's going to happen in the next four, five years?' Nobody can give him good advice, the only advice is the one that you feel as a player.

Article continues below

“The last thing you can afford to do is finish your career and say 'I should have moved in that moment, or I should have stayed'. Kevin is very mature and will take everything into consideration.

“Of course, if Man City have a ban he will take that into his decision making.

“Over the years he's shown that if he's happy somewhere he likes to stay and win things. I think it's going to have a major say what happens at the club if there is a ban - what's going to happen with the manager and what's going to happen with [any] future project?”