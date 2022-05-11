De Bruyne nets third-fastest hat-trick in Premier League history as Man City lead Wolves
Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne wasted little time on Wednesday as he scored a rapid hat-trick in the first half of his team's clash with Wolves.
De Bruyne netted three goals within the first 24 minutes, giving his side a 3-1 advantage as Wolves' Leander Dendoncker netted for the hosts.
With the goals, De Bruyne joined some elite company with one of the fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history.
The fastest hat-tricks in Premier League history
De Bruyne scored his third goal within 24 minutes on Wednesday, giving him the third-fastest hat-trick from the start of the match in the history of the Premier League.
The record belongs to Sadio Mane, who scored three within 16 minutes against Aston Villa in 2015, while Dwight Yorke sits second with a 22-minute hat-trick against Arsenal in February 2001.