‘David Silva loves Serie A & could play until he’s 40’ – Man City star’s father responds to Lazio links

The World Cup winner is approaching the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and could be about to take on a new challenge in Italy

David Silva “loves ” and could play on “until he’s 40”, says the midfielder’s father, with the World Cup winner being heavily linked with a move to .

At 34 years of age, the Spanish playmaker is preparing to take on a new challenge.

Silva has spent the last 10 years in English football, cementing a standing as a Premier League legend in the process.

He is committed to seeing out City’s campaign in 2020, but will then drop into the free agent pool.

Various landing spots have been mooted for the international, from to .

could, however, be Silva’s next destination, with Lazio having made it clear that they would welcome the opportunity to add another proven performer to their ranks.

Everything may be falling into place for the -based outfit, with a top target ready to listen to offers.

Fernando Silva can see his son heading to Stadio Olimpico, while there is no indication that he will be hanging up his boots any time soon.

“David had been telling me for some time that he wanted to leave Manchester City at the end of a decade-long era,” Silva senior told El Transistor.

“I would like him to remain in Europe. I can confirm that he loves Serie A and would really enjoy playing in Italy. He told me he could play there until he’s 40.

“At the moment, there are many offers and he has to decide, but I’d love it if he signed for Lazio, because even if Rome is quite far away, it’d be a huge opportunity for him.

“I know it’s unlikely he’ll come back to Spain, as he always tells me to rule out the idea of a return to .”

Silva emerged out of Valencia’s academy system to become a senior star and took in 168 appearances for Los Che before City snapped him up in 2010.

He was a World Cup and European Championship winner by that stage, with four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups added to his trophy collection during a memorable spell in Manchester.